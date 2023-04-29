Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.54. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $87,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $29,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after acquiring an additional 138,860 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $18,677,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

