Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 25th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $68.37 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,131,000 after buying an additional 45,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.