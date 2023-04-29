WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,812.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

