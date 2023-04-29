WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Announces Earnings Results

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.28 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,413. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.40.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WisdomTree Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WT. UBS Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

