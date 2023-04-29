WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Announces Earnings Results

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.28 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.
WisdomTree Price Performance
Shares of WT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,413. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.40.
WisdomTree Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WisdomTree Company Profile
WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree (WT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.