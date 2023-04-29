WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12 to $4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.290 billion to $1.348 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.12-$4.36 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. TD Securities increased their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.56.
Shares of WNS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $90.17. 78,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
