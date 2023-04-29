WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12 to $4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.290 billion to $1.348 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.12-$4.36 EPS.
Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 78,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,316. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. TD Securities raised their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.56.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
