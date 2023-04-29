Wolfe Research Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.08.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $272.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.06. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.