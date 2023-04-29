Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 1,168.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $186.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.88. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $217.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

