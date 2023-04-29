Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.92-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 182,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

