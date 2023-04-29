XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

XFLT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 147,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,233. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

