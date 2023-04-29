Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 2,281,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

