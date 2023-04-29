Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

