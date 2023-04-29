YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.30% of YETI worth $46,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of YETI by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

YETI Price Performance

YETI Profile

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 510,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,671. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

