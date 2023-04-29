Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Trading Down 3.5%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 21,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 111,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

