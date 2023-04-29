Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.87. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after buying an additional 210,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.