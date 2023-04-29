Zcash Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $37.96 or 0.00129450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $619.85 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033914 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001066 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

