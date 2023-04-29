Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Increases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,200 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises 2.9% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bath & Body Works worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. 3,239,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,332. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

