Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $1.58 Million in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance
Shares of GFS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
