Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,138 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

