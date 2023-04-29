Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 64,900 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of AR stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,821,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,975. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

