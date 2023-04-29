Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 377,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 788,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 133,388 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $5,030,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 123,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 5,413,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

