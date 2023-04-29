Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.50 million-$45.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.56 million.

Zynex Trading Up 1.5 %

Zynex stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 223,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zynex has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $419.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zynex by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 95,617 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

