1,121 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.19.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

