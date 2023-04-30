18,094 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after buying an additional 2,769,214 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $35.91.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

