18,723 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,988. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $60.05.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.