18,787 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.8% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,041,000 after buying an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after buying an additional 498,941 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

