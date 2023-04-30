1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for $65.02 or 0.00222388 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.26 million and $2,846.02 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

