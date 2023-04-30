1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRCE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

1st Source Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,572,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 1st Source by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

