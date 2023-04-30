2,054 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413,285 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after buying an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average is $135.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.