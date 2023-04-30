2,500 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Insider Activity

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

