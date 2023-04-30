2,560 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.
Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
