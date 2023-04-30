26,025 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,062. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
