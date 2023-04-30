26,025 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,062. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.