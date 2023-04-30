4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

Shares of FFNTF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

About 4Front Ventures

(Get Rating)

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. The THC Cannabis segment focuses on the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, the manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third-party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

