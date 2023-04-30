5,106 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.