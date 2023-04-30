84,890 Shares in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.42% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BJDX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,611. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

