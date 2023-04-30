Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $412.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 420,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

