AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Biltmore Family Office LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.