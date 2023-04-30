AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.72-11.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $151.12 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.93.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

