ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $250.40 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,887.84 or 0.99929373 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002147 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $144.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

