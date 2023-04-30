Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

