Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 70,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $7,100,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 197,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $280.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.95. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

