ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 9th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $434.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 916,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

