Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,434 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Activision Blizzard worth $114,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,825,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,487. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

