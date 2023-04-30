Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Truist Financial

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVIGet Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

