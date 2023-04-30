Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Truist Financial

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

