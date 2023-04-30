Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 623,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 487.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 22,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 138,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.74. 106,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,162. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

