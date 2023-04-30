aelf 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.55 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. aelf has a market cap of $178.92 million and $4.55 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003745 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001424 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,895,808 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

