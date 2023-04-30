AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $3.00 on Thursday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

