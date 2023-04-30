Aion Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $624,036.61 and $1,083.02 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00145224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00063128 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039667 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00030542 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

