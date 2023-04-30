Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 548.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.