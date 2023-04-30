Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $105.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading

